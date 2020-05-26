An 18-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington Tuesday.
According to Wilmington Police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Washington Street in the Brandywine Village neighborhood around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, for reports of a shooting.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Anthony Ford at 302.576.3606 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.