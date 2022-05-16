A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in an Edgemoor neighborhood Saturday night, authorities announced Monday.
According to New Castle County Police, officers dispatched to the unit block of East 38th Street in the Penrose community around 9:30 p.m. on May 14, 2022, found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Good Samaritans were found administering first aid when officers arrived.
An investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information or video regarding the incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police at 302.395.8230 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.