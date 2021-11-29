A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the Hedgeville section of Wilmington Sunday night, according to city authorities.
Wilmington Police said the victim, who they identified as Miracle Warren, was shot in the 1300 block of Elm Street around 7:45 p.m. on November 28, 2021.
Warren succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
This was all the information released by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brianna Rodriguez at 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.