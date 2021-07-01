A 21-year-old man was shot near West Center City in Wilmington Thursday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the area of 7th and North Jefferson streets around 3:10 p.m. on July 1, 2021.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
It was the second shooting in that section of the city in two days.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Douglas Rivell at 302.576.3633 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.