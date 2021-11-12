A 21-year-old man was shot in the foot in Dover Thursday, according to city authorities.
Dover Police said the victim was in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street around 11:50 a.m. on November 11, 2021, when he was shot.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired rendered aid until medics could transport the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim has been uncooperative, but investigators were able to determine a black male exited a dark-colored sedan parked along South Governors Avenue and Division Street, approached a group standing near the victim and opened fired, then fled in the parked vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.