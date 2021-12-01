A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the East Side of Wilmington Tuesday evening, according to city authorities.
Wilmington Police said the victim was gunned down in the 800 block of Kirkwood Street around 5:25 p.m. on November 30, 2021. He succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
These were all the details released by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Mackenzie Kirlin at 302.576.3653 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.