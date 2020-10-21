A 24-year-old man was shot in a Bear-area Wawa parking lot just before midnight on Tuesday, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the victim got into an argument in the parking lot of Wawa at 1100 Pulaski Highway around 11:58 p.m. on October 20, 2020. He was shot twice, in the leg and abdomen, while standing outside his vehicle.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. There was no suspect information available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8411 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.