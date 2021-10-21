A 24-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night, Wilmington authorities announced Thursday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue near the border of the Browntown and Hedgeville sections of the city.
This was all the information released by Wilmington Police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Kevin Murphy at 302.576.3972 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.