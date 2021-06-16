A 26-year-old man was "severely injured" after being shot in the face and body in Dover early Wednesday morning, city authorities said.
According to Dover Police, officers responding to Building F on Fairway Lakes Drive found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face, arms, and torso. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said there was no update on the victim's condition at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.