A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted burglary after a Glasgow woman exited her shower to find him standing outside, opening her window, police said Thursday.
New Castle County Police said Keith Washington was spotted by the 25-year-old victim outside her residence along the unit block of Winterhaven Drive at Spring Crossing Apartments on Monday, April 5, 2021.
After he fled when the victim screamed and an established perimeter failed to apprehend him, evidence and an investigation led authorities to Washington at his residence, where her was taken into custody on April 6th.
Washington was charged with felony first-degree attempted burglary and released on $3,000 unsecured bond. Authorities believe there may be more victims who have not come forward, and urge anyone with additional information to contact New Castle County Police Det. Rodney Stearne at 302.395.8068 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.