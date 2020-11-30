A 31-year-old man was shot in the Hilltop section of Wilmington Monday afternoon, marking the city's third shooting in as many days.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the 1700 block of Conrad Street around 4:15 p.m. on November 30, 2020. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Anthony Ford at 302.576.3606 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.