A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Wilmington early Tuesday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Townsend and B streets in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood.
This was all the information provided by authorities.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Michael Hayman at 302.576.3963 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.