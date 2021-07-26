A 32-year-old man died as a result of a double shooting in the West Center City section of Wilmington Monday night.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was gunned down in the 600 block of North Monroe Street around 7:05 p.m. on July 26, 2021, and later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
A second victim, a 33-year-old man, was located after he arrived at the hospital. He was listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brandon Mosley at 302.576.3646 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.