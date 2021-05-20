A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Brandywine Hundred Wednesday morning, New Castle County Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, officers were called to the unit block of Le Parc Drive at the Le Parc Condominiums community for reports of gun shots, and located the victim.
Officers performed first aid and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Michelle Burrus at 302.395.8131 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.