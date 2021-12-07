A 37-year-old man is dead after being gunned down in Wilmington Monday night.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the unit block of East 27th Street around 7:50 p.m. on December 6, 2021. He succumbed to his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.
This was all the information made available by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Steven Bender at 302.576.3621 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.