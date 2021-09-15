A 37-year-old man was stable at an area hospital after a shooting in Wilmington's Hilltop section Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the area of Pleasant and Van Buren streets around 9:30 p.m. on September 14, 2021.
This was all the information available from authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brendan Wham at 302.576.3661 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.