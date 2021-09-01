A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Saddlebrook Townhouses community north of Wilton Tuesday night, New Castle County Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, officers found the victim around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Freedom Trail, shot multiple times in the upper body. Officers attempted to administer first aid, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing and active investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Jeffrey Sendek at 302.395 8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.