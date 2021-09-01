Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Isolated tornadoes possible. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.