A man already prison is charged with a murder earlier this year in Wilmington.
Police said Bryan Edwards, 25, fatally shot 40-year-old Randolph White on the 2200 block of North Market Street on February 5, 2020.
Edwards has been indicted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
Bail on these charges was set at more than $1 million, cash-only.
He was already in prison on an unrelated matter and remains committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.