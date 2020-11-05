Wilmington shooting 2200 north market street
A man already prison is charged with a murder earlier this year in Wilmington.

Police said Bryan Edwards, 25, fatally shot 40-year-old Randolph White on the 2200 block of North Market Street on February 5, 2020.

Edwards has been indicted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. 

Bail on these charges was set at more than $1 million, cash-only.

He was already in prison on an unrelated matter and remains committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

