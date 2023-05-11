The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a federal grand jury in Delaware has handed down indictments against a man and woman from Lewes for sex and labor trafficking.
The DOJ said 66-year old Clifton Gibbs, and 44-year old Brooke Waters, allegedly coerced 13 victims through threats of violence, to engage in commercial sex acts, or perform labor and other services, between 2014 and 2020.
Three of the victims were believed to have been taken across state lines in order to perform sex acts.
According to the DOJ, a conviction on the sex trafficking charges carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.