An armed man has been arrested after being involved in a barricade incident with police for about four hours today in Newark.
The man was inside one of the Compass at the Grove Apartments, located at the former site of the College Square Shopping Center, and got into a standoff with police, telling them he had a gun.
The incident began just after 1 p.m. on June 5, 2023, and police were able to bring him into custody at about 4:52 p.m.
There were no injuries, and he was taken without a fight.
Police have yet to announce why the man was wanted.