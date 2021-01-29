A 35-year-old man was arrested after he drove by officers in the vehicle he'd stolen earlier, Dover Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, Robert Scott stole a 2018 gray Dodge Journey from a driveway on Matthew Court in the Heatherfield East development on January 27, 2021. Officers responding to that scene said three additional victims reported their vehicles had been entered and items had been stolen, including a GPS, loose change, and other valuables.
On Thursday, January 28, police said officers on patrol on South Queen Street around 9:35 a.m. saw the vehicle drive past. They followed the vehicle, confirmed it was the vehicle in question, and waited for Scott to park in the 100 block of South New Street before arresting him, according to police.
Scott was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts theft under $1,500, and five counts third-degree criminal trespass. He was released of his own recognizance.