A Townsend man has been charged with opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a victim with a non-life-threatening injury.
Middletown Police said the incident occurred Sunday in the area of Middletown Warwick Road and Ash Boulevard during an apparent road rage incident. Two days later, Delaware State Police assisted in the carrying-out of a search warrant at 22-year-old Isiah Beaufort's home.
Police said several firearms were found, and Beaufort was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, assault, reckless endangering, and overtaking or passing a vehicle on the right.
Beaufort was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $39,001 secured bond. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Middletown Police at 302-376-9950 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.