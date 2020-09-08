A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night during a party at an area park, Dover Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, a 26-year-old man was shot in an arm and a leg in Dover Park around 8:55 p.m. on September 6, 2020, during what police said was possibly an unsanctioned party attended by several Delaware State University students.
Police said an investigation revealed there was a party at the park, and surveillance footage showed 22-year-old Devone Humphrey carrying a gun and fleeing in a Dodge Challenger.
Police said they located the Challenger at DSU's campus, spotted an AR-15 rifle on the rear floor, and took Humphrey into custody. A handgun was eventually located under the driver's seat as well, police said.
Police said they do not believe, based on evidence at the scene and surveillance footage, that Humphrey was the suspect who shot the 26-year-old victim.
Humphrey was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and released of his own recognizance.
It's unclear whether any DSU students will face sanctions for taking part in the unsanctioned party."
"We don’t share information about any specific judicial processes with individual students, as it would be a violation of their privacy," said university spokesman Carlos Holmes.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.