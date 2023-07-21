An Elkton man is behind bars facing numerous charges after being arrested with drugs and weapons at a Newark hotel.
Newark Police responded to the hotel on South College Avenue Wednesday to check on the welfare of a person. According to police, 41-year-old Ryan McCool was in possession of a knife, brass knuckles and a handgun in addition to heroin, crack cocaine and prescription drugs.
Police said McCool was prohibited from possession deadly weapons - and, the vehicle he left in the parking lot was reported stolen.
Police listed these charged against Ryan McCool:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500
- Possession of Drugs (3 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
McCool was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $28,100 cash bail.