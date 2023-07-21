Ryan McCool

 photo released by Newark Police

An Elkton man is behind bars facing numerous charges after being arrested with drugs and weapons at a Newark hotel.

Newark Police responded to the hotel on South College Avenue Wednesday to check on the welfare of a person. According to police, 41-year-old Ryan McCool was in possession of a knife, brass knuckles and a handgun in addition to heroin, crack cocaine and prescription drugs.

Police said McCool was prohibited from possession deadly weapons - and, the vehicle he left in the parking lot was reported stolen.

Police listed these charged against Ryan McCool:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500
  • Possession of Drugs (3 counts)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McCool was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $28,100 cash bail. 

