A man has been charged with Arson after a fire started at the Red Roof Inn in Newark Tuesday morning.
Firefighters arrived to the hotel on South College Avenue just before 8 a.m. on October 18, 2022, and found fire in a first-floor room and smoke in the hotel.
The Deputy Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was caused by an open flame igniting combustibles.
Dane Thomas Smith was arrested, and charged with 1st Degree Arson and Felony Criminal Mischief.
No one was injured, and damaged is estimated at $15,000.