A 32-year-old Wilmington man has been arrested on drug-dealing charges.
New Castle County Police said an investigation determined that drugs were being sold at a motel room near the 1,000-block of South Market Street.
The suspect was identified as 32-year-old James Demby, who was recently taken into custody without incident. Police said Demby was found to be in possession of 315 bags of heroin and more than three-grams of crack cocaine.
County Police listed these charges against Demby:
One felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a substance in a tier 2 quantity
One felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
One misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use.
He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and held in lieu of $14,000.00 bail.