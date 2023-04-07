A Wilmington man has been charged with five commercial burglaries last month.
Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the same suspect broke into businesses along Philadelphia Pike, Concord Pike and Maryland Avenue. Four businesses were targeted within a two-hour period late March 7th and early March 8th. The fifth burglary occurred March 12th.
61-year-old William Davis was arrested Thursday. State Police said a search warrant that was executed at his residence turned up stolen property linked to the five burglaries.
Davis was arraigned and later released on his own recognizance. State Police listed these charges:
- urglary Third Degree (Felony) – 5 counts
- Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 – 3 counts
- Criminal Mischief Over $1,000 – 2 counts