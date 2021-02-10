New Castle County Police have arrested a man they said burglarized the Fight for the Families Fellowship Church in Belvedere.
Police said they arrested Charles Lecompte on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after finding him hiding between a shed and a golf cart that were loaded with items from the church.
An investigation allegedly showed Lecompte drove to the church in the golf cart, broke the handle off the shed, then began removing lawn equipment.
Lecompte was arrested without incident, and charged with one count of 3rd degree felony burglary and one count each of misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.
Lecompte was released on $2500 unsecured bail.