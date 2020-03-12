A 31-year-old Newark man was arrested after police were dispatched to the public library, where he was following patrons around and taking pictures of them, then began fighting with the responding officers, city authorities announced.
According to Newark Police, Nabil Abdallah was at the Newark Free Library at 750 Library Avenue reportedly making library patrons feel uncomfortable around 6:45 p.m. on March 9, 2020, and then refused to leave when officers ordered him off the property.
Police said when officers went to take Abdallah into custody, he began struggling and kicking police, injuring multiple officers, including a laceration to one officer that required no treatment and a hand injury to another which did require treatment. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for "injuries incurred as he resisted arrest."
A warrant for Abdallah's arrest was issued and, once released from the hospital, he will be formally charged with resisting arrest with force or violence, two counts offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, two counts harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.