A Wilmington man is behind bars on felony assault charges as well as resisting arrest.
New Castle County Police responded to a call and discovered a woman who had been cut Wednesday night. She reported being stabbed by a 49-year-old man who was still inside the residence.
The woman was taken to a hospital.
Police got assistance from the SWAT Team, Delaware State Police and Newport Police and surrounded the home in Forest Brook Glen. Don Hazeldine came out and was taken into custody without further incident.
Hazeldine was being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $121,000 cash bail. He is charged with one felony count of assault first degree, one felony count of possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.