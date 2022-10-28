A man was being treated for life-threatening injuries, and another man is charged with attempted murder.
Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a reported attack early Thursday on Otts Chapel Road. The 61-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital.
According to State Police, 60-year-old Marc Lynam was also at the scene, and needed hospital treatment. After his release, Lynam was charged with attempted murder and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bond.
State Police said the Homicide Unit is investigation the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact detectives at 302-741 2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.