Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park.
The first incident happened on August 16th when a woman reported a man exposing himself.
Then on August 31st, a second victim said a man was following her, and then she saw him put his hand down his pants to commit a lewd act.
That victim got the suspect's vehicle description, along with a license plate, and 28-year old Christopher Martin was arrested later in the day.
Martin was released on his own recognizance but given a no-contact order with both victims, and with the First State National Historical Park and all Delaware State Parks.
DNREC police tell WDEL News the two incidents took place in the area of Woodlawn Road and Thompson Bridge Road, and they believe there may be more victims who did not report an incident.
Police say anyone who may have had a similar experience should contact the Delaware Natural Resources Police dispatch center at 1-302-739-4580.
Potential victims can also utilize the DNREC crime tip app and Text STATEPARKSTIP to TIP411 (847411).