A man is behind bars in connection with a July shooting in Wilmington.
City Police said 21-year-old Shaquan Koger was identified as a suspect in the July 20th shooting of a 20-year-old man in the 1,300-block of East 28th Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition at the time.
Koger was arrested August 3rd after a brief foot pursuit. Police listed these charges in the case:
- Attempted Murder (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Two Counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
After his arraignment, Koger was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $266,000 cash-only bail