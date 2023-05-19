Darren Gingerich

 photo courtesy of Delaware State Police

A Greenwood man is facing a host of charges for crimes dating back a decade. 

Delaware State Police arrested 52-year-old Darren Gingerich earlier this week after an 18-year-old woman reported he forced her to leave a party with him, took her cell phone, drove her to an isolated location and threatened her with a gun before taking her home.

Investigators later learned that Gingerich had allegedly been sexually and physically assaulted the victim since she was eight-years-old. He was taken into custody after authorities say he set his own house on fire.

State Police listed these charges:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Terroristic Threatening
  • Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications

The Fire Marshal's Office also charged Gingerich wit arson.

As the investigation continued, Gingerich was also charged with:

  • Rape Second Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Attempted Rape Second Degree (Felony)
  • Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Felony)
  • Unlawful Sexual Contact First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Providing Obscenity Material to a Juvenile (Felony)
  • Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust Second Degree (Felony)

State Police said the investigation continues, and the Criminal Investigations Unit are asking anyone with information to call 302-752-1734 or Delaware Crime Stoppers a 800-TIP-3333.

