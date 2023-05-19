A Greenwood man is facing a host of charges for crimes dating back a decade.
Delaware State Police arrested 52-year-old Darren Gingerich earlier this week after an 18-year-old woman reported he forced her to leave a party with him, took her cell phone, drove her to an isolated location and threatened her with a gun before taking her home.
Investigators later learned that Gingerich had allegedly been sexually and physically assaulted the victim since she was eight-years-old. He was taken into custody after authorities say he set his own house on fire.
State Police listed these charges:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications
The Fire Marshal's Office also charged Gingerich wit arson.
As the investigation continued, Gingerich was also charged with:
- Rape Second Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Attempted Rape Second Degree (Felony)
- Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Felony)
- Unlawful Sexual Contact First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Providing Obscenity Material to a Juvenile (Felony)
- Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust Second Degree (Felony)
State Police said the investigation continues, and the Criminal Investigations Unit are asking anyone with information to call 302-752-1734 or Delaware Crime Stoppers a 800-TIP-3333.