New Castle County police say a 28-year old man was arrested early Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, at the scene of a shooting in Porter Square.
Police arrived on East Weald Avenue around 4:15 a.m. and took Jacob Orchard into custody.
Officers said they found a 50-year old woman inside the residence with a gunshot wound, and they were told she had been shot by her son.
The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
Orchard is charged with assault and is being held on $121,000 cash bail.