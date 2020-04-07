A 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a mid-February Wilmington shooting was tracked down to Georgia and charged with attempted murder, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Wilmington Police, Erick Coleman shot a 34-year-old man in the 300 block of North Broom Street around 11:10 p.m. on February 11, 2020.
The victim arrived at an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
According to authorities, Wilmington Police Det. Kevin Murphy identified Coleman as the suspect, and with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Coleman was tracked to the state of Georgia, where he was arrested and extradited to Delaware.
He's been charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree attempted robbery, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional institution in lieu of $340,000 cash-only bond.