Wilmington Police have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run that left a young child hurt.
Police said Michael Torres, 22, turned himself into authorities on June 18, 2020.
Torres is accused of operating a dirt bike on the 600 block of South Buttonwood Street in the city's Southbridge section, striking a 5-year-old child, and fleeing the scene on May 25, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The child was hospitalized, and at that time, was in stable condition.
Torres faces third-degree vehicular assault charges as well as leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on his own recognizance.