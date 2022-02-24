shooting_arrest.jpg

Wilmington Police arrested an 18-year-old they said shot a young man last month.

WPD said Gianni Ramos was arrested earlier this week at the 600 block of Homestead Road in connection to a January 30 shooting in extreme West Wilmington that left the 17-year-old victim in stable condition.

Police did not provide any information on how Ramos became a suspect.

Ramos was charged with First Degree Assault, and firearms violations.

He was sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $81,001 cash-only bail.

