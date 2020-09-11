Smyrna Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting earlier this summer that left the victim paralyzed.
They handcuffed Gary V. Lewis, 37, of Dover, at a family member's home in the capital Wednesday with help from U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Police said Lewis shot a 20-year-old woman in the neck while she was driving near Locust and East Commerce streets in Smyrna, causing her to crash, on July 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Police said she remains paralyzed as a result.
Lewis faces a host of charges, including assault causing serious injury, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited causing injury or death, reckless endangering causing substantial risk of death, criminal mischief and property damage.