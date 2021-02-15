A man is arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Dover.
Police arrested 30-year-old Allen Durham of Dover. They said he shot a 31-year-old man in the leg on the 400 block of River Road Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 8:13 a.m.
The victim was taken to Bayhealth Hospital for treatment. His condition isn't known.
Durham was released after posting $32,000 secured bail. He's been charged with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.