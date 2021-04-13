Wilmington Police made an arrest Tuesday in a murder that happened less than two weeks ago.
Police have charged 32-year-old Dean Sutton in a fatal shooting that occurred on the evening of April 2, 2021.
Sutton shot and killed 44-year-old Larry Porter on the 200 block of West 10th Street in the city's Brandywine Village neighborhood, according to police.
He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on more than $10 million cash-only bail.