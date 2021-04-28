A man was assaulted and killed in Wilmington Tuesday night.
According to Wilmington Police, the 36-year-old victim was attacked around 10:55 p.m. on April 27, 2021, in the area of 4th and DuPont streets, along the border of the Hilltop and Little Italy sections of the city.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Those were all of the details provided by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brianna Rodrigues at 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.