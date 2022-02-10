A man convicted of harassing a member of Gov. John Carney's staff became a historic statistic as the first hate crime conviction for the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, the Department of Justice's branch enforcing such laws.
According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings, the DCRPT secured a conviction from a New Castle County jury against Matthew Gregg for his repeated verbal racist and sexist attacks against a Black woman employed by the governor's office.
"It’s a disturbing fact that hate is alive and well in 2022, and I’m grateful to the jury, the victim, and our prosecutors for fighting back," said Jennings. "State employees engage with the public every day; that engagement matters, and our communities are stronger because of it. But we will not tolerate threats of any kind, least of all those colored by hate and ignorance. My thoughts are with the victim, who endured this invective for no reason except that she is a woman of color who chose public service. I’m grateful for her courage and for her willingness to testify at trial, and I’m grateful to the jury for hearing her voice and reaching a just verdict."
Gregg faces up to four years in prison at sentencing. A date had not yet been set for the process.