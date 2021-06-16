A 52-year-old man was carjacked at knifepoint as he was retrieving something out of his car while parked in a Minquadale Wawa parking lot Tuesday night, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the victim was in the convenience store parking lot at 4000 North Dupont Highway around 8 p.m. on June 15, 2021. The suspect approached him, pulled a knife, and demanded the keys to the 2012 Nissan Altima.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing all dark clothing and a black face mask. The vehicle has not been recovered at this time. There were no surveillance images available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.