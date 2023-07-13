New Castle County Police are investigating a carjacking Wednesday afternoon at Banning Park.
A 27-year-old man told police he was eating lunch in his vehicle near the large pond in the rear of the park when an armed male approached him. The suspect ordered the victim to move over and got into the driver's seat. The suspect drove away with the victim still in the car. After they arrived at the Christiana Fashion Center, the suspect ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle.
After he was released, the man ran into a business to call police. His car, a 2007 gray Mazda 6, is still missing.
Anyone with information or video pertaining to the incident is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-395-8137.