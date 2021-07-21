A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection to a 2017 Wilmington murder.
According to authorities, Trevie Burrell shot 46-year-old Lionel Benson in the 200 block of North Rodney Street around 6 a.m. on December 10, 2017. Benson later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Burell was identified as the suspect in the case by Wilmington Police Det. Mackenzie Kirlin, who was indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury on July 19, 2021, and was located and arrested the following day.
He was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,080,000