New Castle County Police have a charged a husband in the fatal stabbing of his wife in the Red Lion area earlier this week.
Thursday, police charged David Fletcher, 37, with stabbing his wife, 38-year-old Lisa Fletcher, to death. She was found in a grassy field on the 400 block of County Road and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.
David Fletcher, who police said had self-inflicted injuries, had to be treated at a local hospital before his arrest in Monday's stabbing.
He now faces first-degree murder charges and a charge of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He's being held on $3 million cash-only bail.