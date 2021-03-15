A man has been arrested on a felony charge of home improvement fraud.
New Castle County Police said Phuong Nguyen of Integrity HVAC Solutions was paid $5,500 in mid-February to replace a heating and air conditioning unit at the Maple Square Mobile Home Park, just outside Newark, on the state line with Maryland.
Police said he failed to complete installation and did not return the victim's money.
He was taken into custody on March 11 and freed on his own recognizance.
Police are asking that anyone who may have hired Phuong Nguyen of Integrity HVAC Solutions or Wing HVAC, LLC who may be victims of a similar fraud to please contact M/Cp. Duffy at 302.395.8172 or by e-mail at Tracey.Duffy@newcastlede.gov or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800. Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.