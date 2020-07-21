Police arrested a man Monday in connection with a shooting last week in Wilmington's West Center City section.
Police said 29-year-old Dwan Jenkins pulled the trigger, shooting a 29-year-old victim along the 700 block of West 4th Street at nearly 4 a.m. on July 13, 2020.
Jenkins is behind bars on charges that include first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
He was arraigned in the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $42,000 secured bail.