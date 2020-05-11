A 48-year-old Camden man was arrested after accidentally firing off a gun in a grocery store parking lot, Dover Police said Monday.
According to police, David Perrera was in the Lidl parking lot at 150 North DuPont Highway on Saturday, May 9, 2020, around 1:25 p.m. when, while seated in a red Jeep SUV and fidgeting with a gun in his lap, he fired it once, damaging his own vehicle and striking another vehicle.
He fled the scene prior to police arriving, but was pulled over in the 400 block of North DuPont Highway and found with a 9mm handgun inside the Jeep--a weapon he was prohibited from possessing--according to authorities.
Perrera was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, criminal mischief, and city ordinance: unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $21,101 secured bond.